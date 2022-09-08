REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

REV Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. REV Group has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

REV Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of REVG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. 253,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,134. REV Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. REV Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in REV Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in REV Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

