Reviewing Ascend Wellness (AAWH) and Its Peers

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ascend Wellness to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million -$122.66 million -4.98 Ascend Wellness Competitors $259.30 million -$62.88 million -8.48

Ascend Wellness has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Ascend Wellness is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -21.49% -33.06% -7.81% Ascend Wellness Competitors 430.43% -219.36% 104.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ascend Wellness and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ascend Wellness Competitors 169 504 640 36 2.40

Ascend Wellness currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 301.79%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 149.22%. Given Ascend Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than its competitors.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

