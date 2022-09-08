Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,934 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.27% of Revolve Group worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 1,478.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Revolve Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $290.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.72.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

