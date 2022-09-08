Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $977.40M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on REYN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of REYN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,449. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.32.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

