RH (NYSE:RH) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $5.34 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RH in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will earn $5.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.06. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $24.37 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RH. Barclays dropped their target price on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.00.

Shares of RH stock opened at $258.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $733.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in RH by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 26.7% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $4,746,605.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,382,173.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,828 shares of company stock worth $8,842,560. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

