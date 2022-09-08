Rice Partnership LLC Acquires 1,496 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.4% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.15. The stock had a trading volume of 419,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,598,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.