Rice Partnership LLC Acquires 23,494 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up about 1.3% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.64. 95,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,394. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58.

