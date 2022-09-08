Rice Partnership LLC Buys 844 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.33. 212,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,550,425. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The stock has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.57.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

