Rice Partnership LLC Buys New Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Plug Power by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 168,277 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 1,321.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,115,000 after buying an additional 859,985 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Plug Power by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 82,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLUG. TheStreet raised shares of Plug Power from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 445,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,736,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

