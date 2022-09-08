Rice Partnership LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Rice Partnership LLC cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,903 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 133.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on A. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.45. 15,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,080. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $179.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

