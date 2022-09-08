Rice Partnership LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,027,000 after buying an additional 23,515 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 119,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $47.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,047. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $51.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

