Rice Partnership LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,734 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.8% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.32. 77,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,087,495. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $370.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.32.
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
