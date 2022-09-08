Rice Partnership LLC Sells 323 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in General Mills by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 4.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.08. 48,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,308. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.10. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

