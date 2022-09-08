Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Receives C$68.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of RBA opened at C$91.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$10.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$62.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.24.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( TSE:RBA Get Rating ) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$618.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$569.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

