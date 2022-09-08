Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $408.69. 1,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,610. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $414.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

