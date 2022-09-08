Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $123.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day moving average is $87.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after purchasing an additional 379,166 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 40.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 609.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,913 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 71,223 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

