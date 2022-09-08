Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $92.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average of $87.47.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after purchasing an additional 379,166 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 609.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,913 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 71,223 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

