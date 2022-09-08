Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,283 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $15,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $4,170,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 59,533 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $39.96 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.96.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 183.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

