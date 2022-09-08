Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $12.17 Million Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,217 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Sprout Social worth $12,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 32.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Sprout Social Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $59.68 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.59.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,642 shares in the company, valued at $16,146,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $43,236.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,103.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,288,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,146,357.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,368 shares of company stock worth $2,597,379. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.