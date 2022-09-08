Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $12.88 Million Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,177 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.27% of SailPoint Technologies worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,074,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,611,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,044,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 15.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,223,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after buying an additional 160,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,607,000 after acquiring an additional 86,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,007,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,541,000 after buying an additional 165,504 shares during the period.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $65.24.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $134.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.