Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,409 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Everest Re Group worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth about $100,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $281.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.52. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $248.63 and a 52 week high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

