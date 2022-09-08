Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 47,507 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,507 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $10,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,064,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 502,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,920,000 after buying an additional 54,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,763,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,362,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.89. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Articles

