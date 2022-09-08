Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 55,659 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,659 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Commvault Systems stock opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.24. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $81.49.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $52,538.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,029 shares in the company, valued at $513,388.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler lowered Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.