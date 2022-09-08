Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,666 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Graphic Packaging worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 2.7 %

GPK stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

