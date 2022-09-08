Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,116 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Avient worth $14,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Avient by 10.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Avient by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVNT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Avient Stock Up 4.7 %

AVNT stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Avient Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.