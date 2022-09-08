Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $67,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ opened at $164.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $431.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

