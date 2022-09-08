S. Muoio & CO. LLC Buys 30,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.91. 998,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,972,156. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

