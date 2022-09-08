Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1052360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$22.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

