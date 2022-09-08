Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €122.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €122.00 ($124.49) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SU. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 1.6 %

SU traded up €1.90 ($1.94) during trading on Thursday, reaching €120.48 ($122.94). The company had a trading volume of 704,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €124.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €131.50. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($77.90).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

