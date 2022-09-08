Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,121 ($37.71).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($41.08) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,420 ($41.32) to GBX 3,040 ($36.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

SDR stock opened at GBX 2,654 ($32.07) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,793.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,911.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 1,319.80. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 2,578 ($31.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,913 ($47.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.40%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

