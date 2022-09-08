Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Forbes Financial Planning Inc.

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock opened at $65.04 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.