SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.70–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.32 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.22–$0.20 EPS.
SecureWorks Stock Performance
Shares of SecureWorks stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 71,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. SecureWorks has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $850.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.86.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 22,538 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $239,578.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 590,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,459.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 105,788 shares of company stock worth $1,108,865. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. State Street Corp grew its stake in SecureWorks by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 41,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SecureWorks by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SecureWorks Company Profile
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
