SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.70–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.32 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.22–$0.20 EPS.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

Shares of SecureWorks stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 71,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. SecureWorks has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $850.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.86.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

SCWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 22,538 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $239,578.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 590,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,459.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 105,788 shares of company stock worth $1,108,865. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. State Street Corp grew its stake in SecureWorks by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 41,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SecureWorks by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Featured Articles

