Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Holdings Decreased by 1888 Investments LLC

1888 Investments LLC lowered its position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Seer makes up approximately 2.1% of 1888 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 1888 Investments LLC’s holdings in Seer were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in Seer by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Seer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Seer by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 324,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 95,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Seer by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Seer by 14.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEER stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $606.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. Seer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $44.92.

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Seer had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 695.94%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seer from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

