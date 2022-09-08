Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Seneca Financial Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

Seneca Financial Company Profile

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Savings that operates as a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential mortgages, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans.

