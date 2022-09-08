Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,145 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

