Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 9,161 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 313,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 337.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 232,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 179,029 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $81.50 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

