Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after acquiring an additional 216,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,063,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,536,000 after acquiring an additional 170,930 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $211.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

