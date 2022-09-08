Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,065 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,834,000 after acquiring an additional 369,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,159,000 after acquiring an additional 375,207 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,857,000 after buying an additional 32,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,494,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,641,000 after purchasing an additional 184,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,302,000 after purchasing an additional 729,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

