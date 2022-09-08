Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1,829.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,091 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 758,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 98,984 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 117.4% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 37,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.73. Edison International has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $73.32.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.44.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

