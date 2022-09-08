Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,865 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $243.22 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.40.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

