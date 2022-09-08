Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 630 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $137.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $328.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

