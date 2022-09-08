Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,244,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $235.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.12.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

