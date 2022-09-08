Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.17.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $286.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.66 and a 200-day moving average of $302.66. The company has a market cap of $181.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

