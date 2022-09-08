Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after buying an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $90.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.