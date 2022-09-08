Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 14,945 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,945 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MPC opened at $98.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $114.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

