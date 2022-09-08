ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Boosted by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 2.1% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Harbor Spring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after acquiring an additional 54,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 262,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,994,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW opened at $444.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $462.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.75.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

