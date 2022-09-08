SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) rose 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 3,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 499,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73.
In other news, insider Joanne Ban sold 26,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $108,241.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 238,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $961,610.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Qichao Hu bought 25,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 583,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,235,413.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 139,293 shares of company stock worth $646,320 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
