SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) rose 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 3,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 499,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

SES AI Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73.

In other news, insider Joanne Ban sold 26,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $108,241.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 238,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,610.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joanne Ban sold 26,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $108,241.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 238,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,610.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Qichao Hu bought 25,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 583,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,413.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 139,293 shares of company stock worth $646,320 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SES AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in SES AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

