SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) PT Set at €8.50 by Berenberg Bank

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €8.50 ($8.67) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

SGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €6.60 ($6.73) price objective on SGL Carbon in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on SGL Carbon in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.40 ($8.57) target price on SGL Carbon in a research report on Thursday.

SGL Carbon Stock Performance

ETR SGL traded up €0.80 ($0.82) on Thursday, reaching €7.40 ($7.55). The stock had a trading volume of 375,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.12, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.07. SGL Carbon has a 1-year low of €4.65 ($4.74) and a 1-year high of €10.78 ($11.00). The company has a market cap of $904.19 million and a P/E ratio of 8.70.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

