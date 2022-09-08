Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $335.15 Million

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and approximately $335.15 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official website is shibatoken.com. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy.

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIB is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIB token is the project first token and allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. SHIBA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

