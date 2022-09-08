Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.78. 111,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 165,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Shineco Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

Get Shineco alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shineco

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shineco stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Shineco at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.